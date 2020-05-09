REGINA -- The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) is the latest organization to weigh in on the Co-op Refinery labour dispute, saying demonstrations at Co-op facilities could negatively affect farmer’s seeding.

A recent release from APAS said farmers notified the organization after they were unable to access a Co-op facility in Moose Jaw due to a picket line.

“Our members have a very short window in which to seed our 2020 crop, and this year many producers are still racing to complete their 2019 harvest,” APAS President Todd Lewis said in the release.

“In the face of COVID-19, we’re already dealing with a very tenuous food supply situation in Canada and around the world. The very last thing that farmers need right now is to have seeding compromised by not been able to get fuel.”

Lewis noted that many Saskatchewan farmers also rely on cardlock stations to fill up their vehicles and machinery with fuel.

Kevin Bittman, the President of Unifor 594, says he understands how the over five month dispute could be affecting producers, but the union is focused on continuing demonstrating peacefully at Co-op facilities.

“We’re a bunch of people that actually grew up in small communities, so we understand that it’s going to affect farmers a little bit,” said Bittman. “We are trying to get our message out there. We’re setting up peaceful pickets, we’re not stopping anyone from getting in there, we just want to get our information out to the people.”

APAS is asking the union and Co-op to work to ensure producers are able to access the facilities needed to have a productive growing season.

“Disrupting our essential fuel supply at a critical, time-sensitive period for agriculture is not to anyone’s advantage,” said Lewis.

For Unifor, Bittman said rallies and picket lines will continue as long as the dispute goes on.

“We’re going to continue until we get a deal that gets us all back to work, with a deal we can accept.”

The labour dispute began on December 5, 2019. Unifor voted 89 per cent against Co-op’s latest offer.