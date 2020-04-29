REGINA -- More than 300 vehicles rallied at the Saskatchewan legislative building on Wednesday morning in support of locked out Co-op Refinery workers.

Members of Unifor Local 594, along with families and supporters, gathered at the Conexus Arts Centre before travelling to the legislature for 10 a.m.

The vehicles formed a loop, circling the legislative building and honking their horns. Everyone stayed in their vehicles during the rally.

Locked out Co-op Refinery workers staged a massive vehicle rally at the SK legislative building to push for a legislated end to their five month long contract dispute. It came as workers voted overwhelmingly to reject the company’s final offer. pic.twitter.com/O57DBiFs8Y — Wayne Mantyka (@WayneMantykaCTV) April 29, 2020

Unifor said its members voted 89 per cent against Co-op’s latest offer.

Unifor wants the province to legislate a settlement based on recommendations laid out by the provincial mediator, Vince Ready. The union says he recommended a fair settlement, which was rejected by the refinery.

“The premier hired the most experienced mediators in the country. The premier should take the next logical step and implement the mediators’ recommendations,” said Kevin Bittman, President of Local 594.

The Co-op Refinery Complex said the offer was “fair for both parties” and included wage increases, pension opens and a savings plan or performance bonus.

“The CRC will be required to make significant changes to support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and to protect our Refinery and jobs long-term. Recent developments in our industry have only accelerated those challenges we have been highlighting since the negotiations began with Unifor Local 594,” said Gil Le Dressay, Vice-President, Refinery Operations. “It is our hope the union membership will soon understand that the only deal that balances their requirements and also achieves long-term certainty for CRC is our best and final offer.”

The CRC management team has been operating the refinery since the job action began in December. The refinery says this is now “business as usual.”

The labour dispute has been going on for 146 days.