REGINA -- Unifor Local 594 says it has filed two “Unfair Labour Practice applications” against the Co-op Refinery.

In a news release, Unifor says it filed an Unfair Labour Practice – Industrial Espionage application and an Unfair Labour Practice – Surface Bargaining application with the Saskatchewan Labour Board.

Unifor alleges members were followed to their homes, money owed to members was withheld, and Co-op abandoned the bargaining process.

“It looks as though it is all in an attempt to coerce workers into giving up the fight for their jobs,” the release said.

CTV News Regina has reached out to the refinery for comment.

Unifor argues Co-op began partaking in a “concerted campaign of psychological attacks on union members including preventing workers from receiving their annual Savings Plan benefits,” shortly after the dispute began.