REGINA -- The Co-op Refinery says it is “unable to accept” the recommendations made by the special mediators.

“We thank Special Mediators Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready for their time and effort in meeting with us and thoughtfully considering both parties' positions,” Federated Co-op Ltd. wrote on Twitter.

In a news release, Co-op said it would need to make changes to the recommendations due to its responsibility to its employees, Co-op owners, customers and the community.

The company said in light of COVID-19, it is considering how to “reduce costs, delay capital spending, protect jobs" and make decisions around projects that may no longer be viable.

Unifor called the move "shocking."

On Friday, Unifor Local 594 said it was prepared to accept the recommendations made by the special mediators.

Vince Ready was appointed as special mediator in the labour dispute in February. Unifor says Ready's report had several recommendations on the workers' pension plan, but did not say what those recommendations look like.