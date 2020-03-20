REGINA -- The union representing locked out workers at the Co-op Refinery says it's prepared to accept the recommendations laid out by the province's special mediator.

Unifor says job action can end as long as Federated Co-operatives Ltd. also accepts the recommendations.

“To be clear, our committee is not thrilled with the final report and the significant changes that are recommended,” Unifor National President Jerry Dias said in a news release. “We have been trying to find a solution since we were locked out on December 5, 2019. It is time to end this dispute and have our members running the refinery in these unprecedented times.”

The Unifor Local 594 bargaining committee says it is encouraging its members to accept the deal. Members will vote electronically on March 23.

Vince Ready was appointed as special mediator in the labour dispute in February. Unifor says Ready's report had several recommendations on the workers' pension plan, but did not say what those recommendations look like.

CTV News Regina has reached to Co-op for a comment. On Thursday, the refinery said it's reviewing the report with its own bargaining committee and has five days to respond.