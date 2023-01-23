Digital transformation to usher in new era for Regina IMAX theatre

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Monday, January 23, 2022

COVID-19 vaccine policies at Ontario hospitals are keeping some health-care workers from helping with staff shortages, a significant snowstorm is heading for southern Ontario, and a Regina couple's destination wedding is disrupted twice by cancelled Sunwing flights. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener