'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.

On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father’s retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.

The collision which took place on Highway 46 just east of Regina, left one dead and three seriously injured.

MacKinnon was airlifted by STARS to the Regina General Hospital where it was determined he suffered a brain injury, broken jaw and multiple broken bones.

He does not remember the crash or the following two weeks he spent in the hospital.

“I almost lost my husband, my kids almost lost their dad,” Mackinnon’s wife – Samantha Evans – told CTV News.

The crash involving Mackinnon was just one of 22 fatal collisions on Saskatchewan roads between Sept. 1 and Oct. 25.

During this time, a fatal crash occurred ever 2.5 days in the province – for a total of 26 people losing their lives.

The high volume and placement of each collision is stumping law enforcement, as to how to be preventative with future crashes.

“We can’t look at it and say, ‘Well this particular chunk of highway we’ve had 10 fatal crashes, so we can target that area.’ It’s all random across the province,” RCMP Superintendent Grant St. Germaine told CTV News.

Tyler McMurchy from SGI said there are four factors which make up over 80 per cent of fatal collisions, those being:

Impaired driving

Excessive speeds

Distracted driving

Not wearing a seatbelt

“If everybody just drove sober, drove without distractions, drove at the appropriate speed, appropriate for road conditions and did their seat belt, we would see significant drops in our traffic fatalities,” said McMurchy.

MacKinnon is home now but still has his jaw wired which restricts his speech.

The accident had impacted his family and had made them more cautious off the road.

“Take that extra effort, don’t speed,” Evans said.

“Don’t take risks when you’re driving. You’re in charge of a vehicle that can take another life.”