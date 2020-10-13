REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The public health order has also been amended to reduce gathering sizes to a maximum of 15 people.

There are 11 new cases located in Regina, eight in Saskatoon, nine in the north central region, four in the central west region and two cases locations are pending.

“With the increasing rise in cases throughout Saskatchewan, linked to public and private social gatherings, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is amending the Public Health order on gathering sizes in private residences,” the province said in a news release. “As of Thursday night (12:01 am Friday, October 16) the maximum allowable gathering size for private gatherings in the home will be 15.”

Dr. Shahab is also strongly recommending residents wear masks in all indoor public places.

After significant case numbers reported on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Dr. Shahab called this a "dramatic increase", and urged all residents to remain vigilant and abide by public health orders.

There are 238 cases currently active in the province. Eleven new recoveries were also reported Tuesday.

Nine people are in hospital including one person in intensive care in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

REGIONALLY

465 cases are from the south area (226 south west, 207 south central, 32 south east)

450 cases are from the Saskatoon area

375 cases are from the far north area (356 far north west, 0 far north central, 19 far north east)

388 cases are from the north area (140 north west, 127 north central, 71 north east)

314 cases are from the central area (187 central west, 127 central east)

230 cases are from the Regina area

The SHA performed 2,037 tests on Monday.

PRINCE ALBERT CHURCH FINED FOR OUTBREAK

The province has fined a Prince Albert church associated with a COVID-19 outbreak that’s spread to northern communities.

In its COVID-19 update on Sunday, the government said it has fined a corporation $14,000 for not complying with the public health order nor guidelines for places of worship.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURES IN MOOSE JAW, PRINCE ALBERT, REGINA, SASKATOON, YORKTON

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 in multiple communities where a person or people attended while likely infectious.

The communities include Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon and Yorkton.

SCOTT MOE URGES PUBLIC TO STAY VIGILANT AS CASES RISE

The leader of the Saskatchewan Party is urging the public to abide by public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the midst of a jump in positive cases.

“We have seen our case numbers rise on a number of occasions over the past few months and every time, Saskatchewan people have been able to bring those numbers back down again through our collective efforts,” said Scott Moe in a news release.

Acknowledging that the majority of residents province-wide have taken steps to protect themselves and others by following safety practices, Moe said it only takes a few individuals stepping outside the public guidelines to result in dozens of new cases.