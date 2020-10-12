REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 in multiple communities where a person or people attended while likely infectious.

The communities include Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon and Yorkton.

MOOSE JAW

October 8 – Temple Gardens, swimming pool from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Boston Pizza, 1650 Main St N from 8:00-9:30 p.m.

PRINCE ALBERT

October 3-4 – Best Western Premier, 313 39th St W. Checked in at 4:00 p.m. on October 3 and checked out at noon on October 4.

REGINA

October 5 – Harbour Landing Walmart (pharmacy area), 4500 Gordon Road from 3:45 – 4:10 p.m.; Superstore Golden Mile, 3806 Albert Street from 11:00-11:40 a.m.

October 7 – Bed Bath and Beyond, Harbour Landing from 10:00-11:30 a.m.; Aman House Ministries, 1514 11th Ave from 7:00-9:30 p.m.; Superstore Golden Mile, 3806 Albert Street from 11:00 a.m.-12:20 p.m..

October 9 – Walmart North, 3939 Rochdale Blvd from 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Walmart South, 4500 Gordon Rd from 6:00–8:00 p.m.; Darbar Restaurant, 428 Victoria Ave. from noon-1:20 p.m.

SASKATOON

October 3 – Diva's Nightclub, 220 3rd Ave S #110 from 11:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m.

October 4 – Crazy Cactus, 269 3 Ave. S from 1:05 a.m.-2:00 a.m.

YORKTON

October 5 – Save on Foods, 277 Broadway St E from 8:00-9:00 p.m.; Mano's, 15-277 Broadway St E from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

October 7 – Superstore, Broadway St E from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Phantastic Nails, A-20 Broadway St E from 10:00-11:30 a.m.; Shoppers Drug Mart, 277 Broadway St E (Unit 33) from 11:30 a.m.-noon

October 9 – Walmart Supercentre, 240 Hamilton Rd from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.