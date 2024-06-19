Driver dead following single vehicle crash east of Regina

Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a crash over the weekend near Regina was fatal.

On June 15, at around 11:15 p.m. White Butte RCMP received a report that a vehicle had crashed in the area of the Highway 624 overpass on Highway 1 – approximately four kilometres east of Regina.

Officers responded to the scene immediately along with local fire crews and EMS. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

He was identified as a male youth. His family has been notified – with RCMP noting no other details will be provided in order to be mindful of the family’s privacy.

White Butte RCMP continue to investigate with the help of an RCMP crash reconstructionist.