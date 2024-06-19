REGINA
Regina

    • Driver dead following single vehicle crash east of Regina

    An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP Cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a crash over the weekend near Regina was fatal.

    On June 15, at around 11:15 p.m. White Butte RCMP received a report that a vehicle had crashed in the area of the Highway 624 overpass on Highway 1 – approximately four kilometres east of Regina.

    Officers responded to the scene immediately along with local fire crews and EMS. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

    He was identified as a male youth. His family has been notified – with RCMP noting no other details will be provided in order to be mindful of the family’s privacy.

    White Butte RCMP continue to investigate with the help of an RCMP crash reconstructionist.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Canada's population tops 41 million

    Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News