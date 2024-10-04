Wind gusts around 100 km/h hammer Regina, southern Sask.

A wind warning was issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour (km/h) possible in some areas on Saturday.

The initial warning included Regina and Moose Jaw, as well as the RMs of Hillsborough, Baildon, Abernethy, Antler, Mount Pleasant and Argyle, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said on Friday afternoon.

According to ECCC, an Alberta clipper system was the cause of the strong winds.

Sustained winds of 60 km/hr to 70 km/hr and gusts of 90 km/hr to 100 km/hr gusts were expected for the afternoon, but will ease later on Saturday night, the weather agency said.

Around noon on Saturday ECCC said gusts in Regina were 95 km/h and 81 km/h in Moose Jaw.

Wind warnings are only issued when there is a significant risk of damage.

In Regina Saturday morning large trees could be seen knocked down in yards along Dewdney Avenue near Brown Street as well as on Queen Street and downtown.

Several unplanned power outages have also been reported by SaskPower, including one east of Regina affecting White City, Emerald Park, Balgonie and Pilot Butte.

Reports of a semi overturned north of the city along the bypass were also being reported on the Highway Hotline Saturday morning.

According to Regina Fire, the semi rolled one mile north of Dewdney Avenue along the bypass. A minor diesel leak was contained by crews on scene and the driver was not hurt.

There were also reports of another semi rollover along the Highway 10 overpass at Balgonie. RCMP said the overpass was closed on Saturday afternoon.

At 4 p.m. Saturday RCMP said another overturned semi was also causing delays on the Highway 1 overpass at Highway 33.

Downed traffic lights and street signs have also been observed around the city.

Current watches and warnings can be read here.

Current power outage updates can be found here.

Current roadway closures and restrictions can be seen here.

-- With files from Caitlin Brezinski