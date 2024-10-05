Sask. Party, NDP make weekend campaign stops in Moose Jaw with promises to invest in the city

Saskatchewan’s two major political parties made campaign stops in Moose Jaw Saturday with both promising to invest into the city if elected on Oct. 28.

In front of a group of supporters, the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP Party both spoke about how they would invest into the local economy in Moose Jaw.

Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe said if elected, his party would continue their local investments into the city.

He said residents can except to see what they have seen over the last 15 years and even more if his government gets re-elected.

“If you look ahead to the focus of this and to what Moose Jaw and Saskatchewan might look like, you’re going to see much more of what you’ve seen over the last 15 years. With respect to attracting that investment, making that public investment because there’s going to be more people here in Moose Jaw.”

Moe said the party plans to continue local investments into things like healthcare and education.

"We were here long ago at a sod turning. Now the ultimate construction of a significant education piece of education infrastructure, the school that is replacing a number of schools in the community, the Wigmore Hospital, that is built and operational here in Moose Jaw is only possible through the strength and growth of that, that vibrant economy."

NDP Leader Carla Beck was joined by former Premier Lorne Calvert during her appearance.

Beck promised if elected, one of the party’s focuses would be to build a new elementary school in Moose Jaw.

Calvert was premier the last time the NDP party were government before losing to the Saskatchewan Party who have been in power since 2007.

The NDP released its fiscal plan on Friday and party Leader Carla Beck said it will allow them to invest in the local economy in Moose Jaw and the province long term.

"I will trust our plan. Again, we have been transparent. It's a plan that invests in the things that people in this province tell us they need us to invest in. It's a plan to return us to balance in four years. It's a plan that I standby and again I will take no lessons from Scott Moe and the Sask. Party about how to run a province or certainly how to manage finances,” she said.

When it comes to taxes in the province, Beck said her party will cut them all together.

“Not only have I committed to Saskatchewan people that I won’t raise your taxes, as Premier, I commit to cutting taxes.

Voters will head to the polls on Oct. 28.