Driver fined after travelling 182 km/h in 110 km/h zone near Moose Jaw
A driver was recently caught travelling over 180 km/h near Moose Jaw, according to police.
In a social media post, the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) reported that officers with its CTSS unit (Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan) caught a driver travelling 182 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.
The driver received a $1,044 fine and had their vehicle impounded for seven days, according to police.
“It’s never worth the risk,” MJPS said in its social media post.
“Please continue to drive safe everyone.”
