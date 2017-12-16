Two people face multiple charges after police seized a quantity of cocaine, as well as psilocybin in the Town of Wynyard.

Wynyard RCMP say they executed a search warrant around 1 p.m. on 2nd Street East on Friday. They were joined by RCMP members from Wadena, Punnichy, Yorkton General Investigation Section and Yorkton Police Dog Services.

Police also seized other evidence associated to the trafficking of cocaine.

Donald Boucher and Ashley Boucher are now each charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of psilocybin as well as proceeds of crime charges.

The couple will have their first appearance in Provincial Court in Yorkton on Monday, December 18, 2017, at 9 a.m.