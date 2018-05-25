

CTV Regina





The federal government recently passed the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act, which will allow e-cigarette companies to advertise publically.

On May 23, royal assent was given to the legislation, Bill S5. Under the new legislation, companies can legally advertise e-cigarettes on whatever medium they want.

There are restrictions in place. Advertisements can’t contain people, animals, information on health benefits or any flavours typically with children and youth.

Regina vape shops see the bill as a lucrative opportunity.

“I think it’ll give us a lot more exposure, and hopefully a little more acceptance,” Mike Smider with Queen City Vapes said.

The Canadian Cancer Society says it will continue fighting for higher restrictions.

“We don’t want to see any type of advertising for these products,” said Donna Pasiechnik with the society. “We would like to see at least as strict as tobacco and cannabis advertising will be.”

Saskatchewan and Alberta are the only two provinces without any provincial legalization regulating e-cigarettes.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Josh Diaz