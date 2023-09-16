Early morning death in Regina deemed a homicide: Police

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Major Crimes Unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating a homicide after a man died in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Winnipeg Street around 1:15 a.m. for a report of an injured man, according to a release from RPS.

Police said the man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS or Regina Crime Stoppers.