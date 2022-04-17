Easter Sunday celebrated at full capacity for first time since 2019

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, places of worship were forced to close. With restrictions lifting many churchgoers were able to celebrate Easter weekend for the first time since 2019.

Dean Mike Sinclair of St. Paul’s Cathedral said it could not be a better time for the community to come together.

"I guess it’s been a new kind of normal,” he said. “But we are a community based on community and it's been a struggle not to be able to gather. So, today was great in that way.”

Newly appointed Bishop Helen Kennedy was in attendance at the mass and said the Easter weekend is one of the most important in the Christian religion.

“It is the ultimate service of the year for the Christian faith,” she said. “The resurrection of Jesus is just the biggest day of the year.”

People who attended church on Sunday are relieved to finally participate in a ceremony without restrictions.

"It was really a blessing,” said Bill Stahl, who attended mass on Sunday morning. “We haven’t really had a service like this in years. Two years without the sacrament is a long time.”

Others enjoyed the social aspect of church, just happy to be in attendance.

"Easter is the greatest day in the life of the church and to see everyone back and taking part, it's so important and so heartwarming,” said Tannis Patterson. “We are very, very blessed to be able to be here today.”

Kennedy adds that the pandemic has separated people. But now, it’s encouraging to see parishioners coming out to the important events.

“As a safety feature, staying away from each other has caused a lot of isolation,” she said. “I think the need for community and coming back together has definitely been one that today has helped along the way.”

Elected as Bishop for Qu’appelle in January, Kennedy said the transition is going well.

With the restrictions easing, she hopes to travel around the provinces and visit the different parishes throughout the region.