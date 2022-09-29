Effects of residential schools, truth and reconciliation discussed at Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina

Thousands of students, local leaders and members of the public are packed into Mosaic Stadium for Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, an event discussing residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.

Organizers estimate there were upwards of 19,000 people listening to the messages at the stadium on Thursday morning, with the majority students from across southern Saskatchewan.

(Allison Bamford/CTV News)

The organizers added they believe this is the largest gathering in Canada to ever come together for truth and reconciliation.

Governor General of Canada Mary Simon addressed the crowd on Thursday morning, beginning by expressing her condolences to James Smith Cree Nation.

She told the students they all have a role to play in reconciliation.

“Education is the key to reconciliation. We must learn about each other to reach out to different cultures: Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike,” Simon said.

“It is our shared responsibility to record and teach the true history of Canada. Keep building, keep expanding the circle.”

Governor General Mary Simon addresses Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day in Regina. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme told the students it’s important to continue to recognize reconciliation every day – not just on the specially marked holidays.

“Indigenous people, we don’t want pity, we don’t want anybody to feel sorry for our history. We all inherited this, but when you inherit something you have a responsibility to do something about it,” Delorme said.

“Lets not just identify truth and reconciliation on September 30th or June 21st, lets do it one day at a time.”

Miyo-wîcîwitowin means reconciliation in Cree – roughly translated to "walking in a good way together."

Royal Canadian Air Force jets are scheduled to perform a flyby over Mosaic Stadium during the event. The planes will be in a missing man formation, to honour the children who never made it home from residential schools.

The flyby is scheduled for approximately 1:05 p.m.

The miyo-wîcîwitowin Day event is being held at Mosaic Stadium to pause and reflect on the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools.#EveryChildMatters #TruthAndReconciliation pic.twitter.com/Vu3yBVtgWd — City of Regina (@CityofRegina) September 29, 2022

