YORKTON -- The Yorkton Chamber of Commerce is warning business owners of a potential email scam.

According to the chamber, two restaurants in the Yorkton area were sent a phishing email asking for a cash refund for meals they never bought.

The email alleged that a customer purchased a meal and it included something the person was allergic to.

The emailer then asked for a refund through an online payment website.

While both restaurants recognized the emails as fake, the chamber wants to make other business owners aware this may happen to them.

“I would ignore it to begin with, and if it’s persistent, then I would suggest either contacting the person, contacting the Better Business Bureau of Saskatchewan or the RCMP,” said Juanita Polegi, executive director of the chamber.