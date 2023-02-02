'Embrace our winter': Frost 2.0 puts final touches on festival prep

The final details are being chiselled into place at the REAL District in preparation for the second annual Frost Festival taking place Feb. 3 to 12.

Event co-chair Tim Reid said last year’s inaugural event had its challenges.

“Last year, we learned what doing events in the winter is really all about,” he said. “This year we’re more precise with our programming.”

160 blocks of ice, weighing over 300 pounds apiece, were brought in for ice sculptures, snow mazes and of course, slides.

Barry Collier and his team from Edmonton have worked hard in the days leading up to the festival to make sure their feature sculptures, including a dragon, a truck, and full living room set are ready for visitors Friday.

Barry Collier chisels the finishing details on an ice sculpture for the Frost Festival at the REAL District on Feb. 2, 2023. (Donovan Maess / CTV News)

“It’s about interacting with the crowd,” said Collier. “That’s the greatest joy about doing this, bringing people outside and really embracing our winter.”

They will be providing sculpting demonstrations throughout Frost.

For those looking to warm up, there are multiple free indoor events at REAL as well. The Harvard Lounge at Mosaic Stadium will have live local music Friday and Saturday nights.

In addition, people can take a walk inside to catch a train ride through the revamped version of ‘Glow,’ featuring more than 300,000 lights.

Figure skating legend Elvis Stojko is also back at Frost again this year.

“It’s great to be indoors this year, a little bit warmer,” he said. “The people [in Regina] are wonderful and it’s always great to be out here.”

Tickets from REAL to access Glow and the Stojko shows at the Brandt Centre can be purchased here.

Early-bird pricing will end at midnight on Feb. 3.

This year, the festival is sprawling out around Regina to Downtown, the Warehouse District, Wascana Park and RCMP Heritage Centre. Each hub will have its own varying style.

“People want differing experiences,” said Reid. “You’ll see hubs are very focused on different demographics and ultimately, there will be something for everybody at each hub.”

What really made Frost shine this year is the over 200 volunteers dedicating their time.

“We have such an active group within our volunteers,” said Charlene Oancia, volunteer manager. “It continues to grow and make our events successful. They’re the icing on the cake.”

Frost Festival opening ceremonies are Friday night at the RCMP Heritage Centre beginning at 5 p.m.