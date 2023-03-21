Emergency crews respond to crash along Highway 6 south of Regina

Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said police and STARS Air Ambulance were on the scene of a crash along Highway 6 south of Regina Tuesday morning.

According to CTSS, one person was trapped inside a vehicle but escaped with only minor injuries.

CTSS said on Twitter motorists should expect delays if they are travelling in the vicinity.

STARS also tweeted that they were dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Regina area.

Regina police said this was the third vehicle rollover reported to them in 30 minutes on Tuesday morning.

"The highways around Regina are extremely icy due to recent wind and snow," Regina police said on Twitter.

According to the Highway Hotline, Highway 6 south of Regina was reporting winter conditions including: swirling snow, drifting snow, icy or slippery sections and ice covered conditions in some areas on Tuesday morning.