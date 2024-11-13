End to labour disputes at B.C., Montreal ports welcomed by Saskatchewan industries

The federal government’s decision to impose binding arbitration in labour disputes at ports in British Columbia and Quebec is being welcomed by many industries in Saskatchewan.

"I have directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to direct that all operations and duties at the ports resume and to assist the parties in settling their collective agreements by imposing final and binding arbitration," Federal Minister of Labour Steve Mackinnon told reporters Tuesday.

While initially hesitant to get involved in the dispute – Ottawa felt there was too much at stake to allow the lockouts to continue.

It came at a critical time for Saskatchewan's potash sector which ships through the ports of British Columbia.

"That's the main one that we export to over 40 countries and this is a key growing time in southeast Asia – which is a key market for potash,” Saskatchewan Mining Association President Pam Schwann told CTV News. “So, the timing was really critical to get the potash out to the markets."

It could take a few weeks before all shipments resume – meaning possibly effects on the price of imported goods at Christmas.

"My guess is that retailers will make certain that they have something to sell to you but it will cost them way more to get that product on their shelves in their stores," explained Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, a professor at the faculty of management at Dalhousie University.

Labour unions call binding arbitration an insult to workers' bargain rights.

They plan to fight the order in court.

The current dispute came after a different group of workers at most British Columbia ports went on strike for 13 days in the summer of 2023.

Earlier this year, the government ordered an inquiry into that dispute as it looks for ways to ensure industrial peace.