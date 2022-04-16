Environment Canada warns of more snow for southeast Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a series of alerts Saturday morning for snow heading towards communities spanning from Assiniboia to Estevan.

Not even days after the ‘Colorado low’ that caused widespread blizzard conditions, the southeast region of the province is in for more snow according to Environment Canada.

The federal agency estimates that during the projected snowfall beginning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday, the southeast region will receive a total amount of 10 to 15 cm of snow.

Environment Canada notes that blowing snow is not anticipated with this system, as sustained winds of only 20 km/h are forecasted for the region.

Regardless, the agency warns the public in the affected region that driving conditions, especially visibility, can be suddenly reduced in times of heavy snowfall. Drivers should be prepared for changing road conditions.

The towns listed in the three alerts released by Environment Canada Saturday morning are: