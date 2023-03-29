Evan Bray retiring as Chief of Regina Police Service

Regina's Chief of Police Evan Bray has announced his retirement.

Bray, who went public with the announcement on Twitter said he told the Board of Police Commissioners during a meeting on Tuesday.

“Being Regina’s Chief of Police has been the biggest honour of my professional life,” Bray said in a tweet. “I truly value the friendships and relationships I have had the opportunity to make over the years.”

Bray was named Regina’s Chief of Police in 2016 and was a member of the Regina Police Service (RPS) for 28 years.

Bray said he will take the opportunity to make a formal thank you closer to June 30, which will be his last working day.

"I'm excited to have no immediate plans upon retirement and take some time with family and friends before charting the next part of my life," he said on Twitter.

