CTV Regina





Evraz Inc. has been fined a total of $100,000 after a worker was injured at the Regina steel plant in 2017.

The company pleaded guilty to one count of failing to provide and maintain a safe means of exit from a place of employment under Occupational Health and Safety regulations in a Regina courtroom on Tuesday.

Evraz was fined $71,429 and a $28,571 surcharge.

On Feb. 15, 2017, a worker ruptured his quadriceps tendon stepping into a pit at the Regina plant.

A corporation can be fined up to $1.5 million for serious injury or death of an employee under the Saskatchewan Employment Act, the province says.

Any incident should be reported to the Occupational Health and Safety.