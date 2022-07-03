Fajardo, Lauther banged up in win vs Montreal

The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback is the first to admit he’s not playing at one hundred percent. The 30-year old pivot has sustained some big hits this season, leading to his wearing of a protective knee brace.

After Saturday’s win against the visiting Montreal Alouettes, it appears he’ll keep that brace a little while longer. The 30-year old did finish the game but had a noticeable limp in the fourth quarter after suffering a hit to the knee from a Montreal defender.

“If I didn’t have my knee brace on, I probably wouldn’t have finished the game.” Said Fajardo after the game, noting that his mobility entering the game was at about 80-percent. For a quarterback who has built a career on getting yards on broken plays, that’s a problem, but one he has experience with. Fajardo says he had a similar injury on the other leg during his junior year at college that limited his mobility in the pocket, so he knows what to expect.

“I didn’t run as much as I wanted to that year.” Said Fajardo. “It’s hard when my game is so ‘break the pocket, get out and be explosive’ but you have to find other ways to win games.”

Head Coach Craig Dickenson said of the bumps and bruises “We think he’s going to be alright, but he’s beat up pretty good.” Noting that several players in the locker room were wearing ice packs on their shoulders and knees.

“I have to do everything I can to get my body prepared and the fact that I finished the game was encouraging.” Said the quarterback.

Fajardo has completed 77 passes on 115 attempts for 973 yards this season. He’s thrown four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brett Lauther is also a little banged up after the win.

“I don’t think he’s going to miss this next game but he’s not 100%. He got bruised up and bloodied like a lot of guys in there.” Said Dickenson of his kicker. Lauther was forced to make a couple of special teams tackles in the contest.

The head coach says he’s going to give all of his players a couple of days off to rest their bodies before getting back to work in preparation for Ottawa at home on Friday night.