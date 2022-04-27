Family members want legislation changed after sudden closure of Regina care home
The family members of former residents at a Regina care home want answers and compensation after the owner abruptly closed the facility earlier this month.
Grace Within Care Community, located at 219 and 223 Toronto St. in Regina, closed its doors April 18.
The two homes housed eight residents, many with physical disabilities, dementia and other health issues.
The residents’ families said they received a 30-day written notice of closure from the owner on April 12. They were also informed that an interim manager had been hired to oversee the closure.
Less than a week later, family members said the owner contacted them again.
On April 18, they were told the interim manager had been fired, the staff had quit and there would be no one to take care of the residents as of 11 p.m. that night.
“It was criminal how our pioneers of our province of Saskatchewan were being treated, practically being put out on the street,” said Brenda Ludtke, whose mother and mother-in-law both lived in the care homes.
Ludtke, along with the rest of the families, said they scrambled to find other accommodations and care homes to move their loved ones.
Brenda Ludtke’s mother, Eleanora Neigel, was a resident at Grace Within Community Care. (Courtesy: Brenda Ludtke)
She said it took until 8 p.m. that night to find a place that would accept her mom who is 97 years old, blind and bound to a wheelchair.
“It was with great difficulty that we tried to find her a placement not just with the 30 days notice, but now with just mere hours to do it,” Ludtke said.
Ludtke was able to find new homes for both her mother and mother-in-law. Four others managed to move facilities that day, too.
However, two residents were unable to find accommodations day-of and had to be placed in temporary facilities, according to the Ministry of Health. They have since found permanent housing.
The Ministry of Health was notified on April 18 that as of 11 p.m. that night there would be no staff at the Grace Within care homes, according to a statement.
“The Saskatchewan Health Authority moved quickly to ensure the last two remaining residents had temporary placement in other facilities before the facility closed its doors. This included the necessary assessments to ensure proper and safe placement,” the ministry said.
According to the government’s personal care home (PCH) regulations, PCHs must provide the Ministry of Health and residents with 30 days written notice of closure. PCHs must also assist residents with an orderly relocation.
All PCHs, regardless of size, must follow the requirements under the Personal Care Home Act. Violations can result in legal penalties, according to the ministry.
Larger PCHs must meet a few additional requirements as they have more residents to support. Those include issuing a longer notice period before closure, licensed nurses, and the production of security such as a bond or irrevocable letter of credit.
Ken Kreklewich, whose mother lived at Grace Within, believes if all care homes, regardless of size, were required to produce a security bond, then this situation would not have happened.
“We’re calling on the minister to step in and hopefully make changes to the legislation to protect everyone,” Kreklewich said.
“The ladies in this home are elderly, they are unable to tend for themselves and it makes no sense that they’re not protected.”
Kreklewich, along with the other family members, also want the government to revoke any of the Grace Within owner’s personal care home licenses to prevent them from opening new homes.
The ministry said the Grace Within incident “will be taken under consideration should future changes to regulations be contemplated.”
CTV News reached out to the owner of Grace Within Care Community to comment on the accusations.
In a statement, spokesperson Kaisse Caven said the care home faced financial trouble due to COVID-19, but “resident health and safety remained our first priority.”
“We attempted to get back on our feet, but ultimately were forced to close our doors,” she said.
“During our time operating Grace Within we had the pleasure of building relationships with our amazing and dedicated staff as well as getting to know all of our wonderful residents and their families,” she said.
Caven added they are sad to close their doors, but “thankful for the wonderful years we had.”
The statement did not address any of the other accusations.
CLOSURE LEAVES STAFF WITHOUT PAY
Grace Within staff members were caught off guard with the closure, according to former employee Rhonalyn Bilango.
“All the staff are really shocked at what’s happening here because (the owner) doesn’t tell us what’s happening,” Bilango said.
“I feel like they just threw us in the garbage.”
Employees have not received a pay cheque in the last month, she said.
Bilango, who worked at the care homes for almost four years, said staff had to provide their own personal protective equipment and groceries for residents out-of-pocket in the months leading up to the closure.
She said they have not been reimbursed. As a result, some staff quit prior to the closure, but Bilango said she, and others, stayed “because we love the residents, we really love the residents.”
Grace Within resident Elsie celebrated her 94th birthday two days before she moved out of the care home. (Submitted)
Now that Bilango is out of a job she is asking for compensation.
“We want (the owner) to pay us. That’s the only thing that we want because we have families. We have bills to pay,” she said.
Bilango does not know where she will find work next. However, Kreklewich said the residents’ families are trying to help former staff find new jobs.
“The staff was fantastic,” he said.
“We have the highest gratitude for them.”
MOVE TAKES TOLL ON RESIDENTS
Many of the former residents at Grace Within have dementia and are bound to wheelchairs or have other mobility issues, which made it difficult for them to find accommodations on such short notice, family members said.
Krecklewich’s mom, Loretta, recently celebrated her 87th birthday. She suffers from dementia and has to be in a care home, he said.
Loretta Kreklewich celebrated her 87th birthday on April 9. (Courtesy: Ken Kreklewich)
Kreklewich got a call at 10 a.m. the morning of the closure. He said he had his mother moved out by 2 p.m. that same day.
“We didn’t have a lot of time, there was a lot of panic by the families, but we thought we did have 30 days,” he said.
“It has been incredibly stressful on the residents who don’t know why this happened, where they are going or why they are going there.
Kreklewich said his mom “thought she was being punished,” because she had to move.
He said he feels foolish for not noticing the “rapid decline” at Grace Within sooner.
In January, both staff and family members said they began noticing safety issues with the care homes, including the lack of smoke detectors, short staffing and dangerous areas in the backyard of the homes.
“Despite the hardships endured, I am comforted in knowing my mom is now in a secure environment,” he said.
Ludtke’s mother, Eleanora Neigel, has been struggling to adjust to the move.
During one of the first nights at her new care home, Neigel woke up at midnight, got in her wheelchair and rolled up and down the hallway, Ludtke said. She finally settled back to bed around 4 a.m.
Ludtke wishes she could take care of her mother at home, rather than relying on a facility.
“My mom took care of her mom right until she passed away. I wish I could,” she said.
“I have limitations and can’t. I can’t get her up into my home. I don’t have the room.”
As for Ludtke’s mother-in-law, May, this was her second move in less than a month.
May Ludtke, moved to Phase I of the Grace Within care homes after the Phase II home closed in March. (Courtesy: Brenda Ludtke)
May lived in Phase II of the Grace Within care homes, located at 223 Toronto St. Ludtke said that home closed on March 16, which is when May moved to the Phase I care home next door.
“She was enjoying living there and would say staff was so good to her,” Ludtke said.
“She really was stressed and vocal to the family that she did not want to leave when we were packing and readying her to move so suddenly on Easter Monday.”
All eight residents have found accommodations.
The families said they want to be reimbursed for the services they did not receive from the care home, including a half a month of rent.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, using its most essential export in what was seen as a bid to punish and divide the West over its support for Ukraine.
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
What happens to your crypto, social media accounts once you're gone?
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Midtown Plaza could be home to downtown grocery store
A Vancouver-based developer has approached the City of Saskatoon with a proposal to open a full-service grocery store with a restaurant and take-out at the Midtown Plaza.
-
Saskatoon's former Continental Hotel condemned over safety concerns: fire department
One of Saskatoon's oldest buildings has a date with the wrecking ball.
-
Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured
Police are searching for a man charged in connection to a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.
Winnipeg
-
'We don't make these decisions lightly': Nearly 60 million litres of sewage dumped into Winnipeg's rivers during the storm
The city released nearly 60 million litres of sewage in Winnipeg's rivers over the weekend – a difficult decision it says was made to protect Winnipegger's basements from flooding.
-
Border communities saturated as another Colorado Low may be on the way
A special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada says another Colorado Low may be on the way.
-
Accused received calls, texts from creditors in lead up to Eduardo Balaquit’s disappearance
The Crown closed its case Wednesday in the Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial with testimony from its final three witnesses.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Mayor's former chief of staff receives $104K payout after 3 months on job
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's former chief of staff received a six-figure payout after his employment was suddenly terminated less than 100 days after he was hired, CTV News has learned.
-
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash south of Calgary
RCMP say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary on Wednesday.
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 62 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Alberta added 62 COVID-19 deaths in seven days as hospitalizations continued to see a slight increase.
-
Sohi says latest LRT attack 'really scares people away' from transit, asks for provincial help
Edmonton's mayor had a message for the 78-year-old woman who was shoved from an LRT platform onto train tracks Monday night, and he asked the province for help to make the system safer.
-
Downtown Edmonton prepares for Oilers Stanley Cup playoff run
The Edmonton Oilers have secured home ice advantage in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and for the first time since the arena was built, the plaza outside of Rogers Place will be in full swing.
Toronto
-
JUST IN
JUST IN | Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
-
What to know ahead of the 2022 Ontario budget
The Ontario Progressive Conservative government will table their 2022 budget Thursday afternoon, outlining not only their fiscal priorities for the year but the framework for their re-election campaign.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN | Doug Ford to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year, sources say
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will promise to cut income taxes for Ontarians earning less than $50,000 a year in his 2022 budget on Thursday, sources tell CP24.
-
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
Vancouver
-
B.C. defends policy on seizure medication at schools, some families worried kids being put at risk
The province is defending a policy regarding administering seizure medication in schools which some parents feel is putting their children at risk.
-
Apparent attempt to steal dragon street lamp in Vancouver's Chinatown prompts police investigation
Photos shared on social media appear to show a brazen attempt to steal a dragon street lamp in Vancouver's Chinatown in broad daylight over the weekend.
-
Crime holding back downtown Vancouver from making full economic recovery: BIA
Advocates for downtown Vancouver businesses are blaming the spike of crime in the city for holding back progress toward an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
As politicians wrangle over Bill 96, CEGEPS brace for major hiring and firing along language lines
A day after Quebec's ruling CAQ party decided to walk back a quota for how many courses English CEGEP students must take in French, the sudden change had more than a few people reeling -- educators, and also politicians.
-
Moderna to open new vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal
Pharmaceutical giant Moderna will open its Canadian vaccine manufacturing plant in Montreal, CTV News has learned.
-
Families of Montreal brainwashing victims push for right to sue CIA, which funded experiments
It's well documented that the CIA, the American intelligence agency, funded the Montreal brainwashing experiments that forever altered Lana Mills Sowchuk's father and many, many others.
Vancouver Island
-
Forestry worker dies after worksite incident on Vancouver Island
A forestry worker has died following a workplace incident on northern Vancouver Island.
-
'It makes me feel safe': Sidney pub continues to use controversial vaccine passport
Patrons looking for lunch at the Rumrunner Pub & Restaurant in Sidney, B.C., will still have to show their proof of vaccination.
-
Man arrested after attempting to set fire to occupied boat: Victoria police
Victoria police say a man was arrested Wednesday morning after he poured gasoline on a boat that had two people aboard and "attempted to set it on fire."
Atlantic
-
'It's just not enough': Relatives of N.S. family killed in crash angered by sentence handed to drunk driver
A 43-year-old Quebec man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with a collision that killed a family of four from Nova Scotia.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry explores fallout of police impersonation
Public trust in law enforcement agencies is undermined every time someone is caught impersonating a police officer, the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia was told Wednesday.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario First Nation chiefs meet with party leaders ahead of June election
First Nation chiefs from across Ontario held a virtual town hall with three of the four major party leaders to ask questions about their policies and platforms and how they plan to help Indigenous people.
-
Timmins adds seven buildings to municipal heritage registry
The City of Timmins is adding seven of its buildings to the Municipal Heritage Register. If it doesn't, it could potentially lose more structures that connect the present to its rich past.
-
Microbial art display at Algoma Art Gallery
The Art Gallery of Algoma is hosting a unique exhibit that pays tribute to the works of the Group of Seven painters and Tom Thomson.
Kitchener
-
INTERACTIVE MAP
INTERACTIVE MAP | WRDSB issues new messaging strongly recommending masks in schools
A letter sent to parents of Waterloo Region District School Board students is strongly recommending masks indoors. Meanwhile a lawyer says the board could do even more.
-
Over $17,000 worth of drugs seized in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have seized more than $17,000 worth of drugs after a report of a suspicious vehicle in Kitchener.
-
New charges against Woodstock mayor to be considered during Oxford County council meeting
The latest allegations of sexual assault against the mayor of Woodstock, Ont. will be considered during an Oxford County council meeting to be held Wednesday night.