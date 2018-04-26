

The family one of the players killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is calling for improved safety on roads.

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured in the crash on April 6 when the team’s bus collided with a semi-truck on Highway 35.

Adam Herold, 16, was the youngest person killed in the crash.

Adam’s father, Russ Herold, sent a tweet to Premier Scott Moe, raising safety concerns about highway intersections.

@PremierScottMoe please consider fixing all the dangerous intersections in the province over patching holes, make that a priority. Intersections such as the one involving the Humboldt bus would never exist on the Trans Canada so why do they exist in the rest of Sask. Reconsider. — Russ Herold (@RussHerold12) April 26, 2018

“Please consider fixing all the dangerous intersections in the province over patching holes,” the tweet said. “Make that a priority.”

The RCMP is still investigating the cause of the crash. Police are expected to make safety recommendations once the investigation is complete.

“We will look at the recommendations that come from either the RCMP or the Ministry of Highways and they are looking very closely at this accident,” Moe said. “If those recommendations come, I think it’s fair to say that the government will consider them swiftly under the circumstances.”

NDP leader Ryan Meili offered similar sentiments.

“There is no question we need to seriously look at that accident and find out if there is any way that the design of the intersection could be different to prevent further accidents and look across the province in terms of policy,” Meili said.

Herold is also questioning why trees are allowed to encroach on what appears to be the highway right-of-way at the intersection. The trees may eventually be cut back, but the province says they are part of the evidence in the investigation.

With files from CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka