REGINA -- SaskPower is reminding farmers in the province to watch for power lines while working on their fields this year.

The reminder comes after equipment hit a 72 kV distribution line last week. Power was out for about 9,300 customers in the Lanigan/Dafoe area, the Crown said in a news release.

According to SaskPower, farming equipment contacting power lines is common in the spring and fall and leads to power outages and injuries.

Producers are reminded to look for power lines before starting work and contact the Crown to make arrangements for loads near power lines.

Large equipment like augers, seeders and sprayers need to be lowered before travelling near power lines.

Farmers should also contact SaskPower, SaskEnergy and SaskTel 1-866-828-4888 to locate underground lines before digging.

Anyone who has come into contact with a power line should call 310-2220 and stay inside their vehicle.

In a Facebook post, SaskPower says there have been 38 farming incidents in the past two weeks.

Last year, farming equipment hit power lines 327 times.