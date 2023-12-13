REGINA
Regina

    • Fatal crash near Fort Qu'Appelle claims 2 lives, RCMP investigating

    RCMP

    A serious, two-vehicle crash east of Fort Qu’Appelle has led to the deaths of two drivers and serious injuries for several others.

    Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to the crash eight kilometers east of the community on Highway 10 at around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Investigators determined that two vehicles collided – killing two people.

    The driver and sole occupant of one car was declared dead at the scene by paramedics and was identified as an 83-year-old woman from Yorkton, Sask.

    The driver of the other vehicle involved was also declared dead at the scene – identified as a 53-year-old man from Lestock, Sask. Both families of the deceased have been notified by police.

    The three passengers in the second vehicle were transported to hospital. One with injuries described as serious while the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    Highway 10 was closed until early Wednesday morning as police remained at the scene.

    Local RCMP continue to investigate the crash with the help of a crash reconstructionist.

    Fort Qu'Appelle is located approximately 73 kilometres northeast of Regina.

    With files from Cole Davenport and Drew Postey.

