Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP

Melville, Sask. -

The dangerous person’s alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

The alert, originally issued at 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, described a "homicide involving a firearm" in the city of Melville.

RCMP units responded to the shooting at 9:19 a.m., according to a news release.

Sask. RCMP officers were seen outside of the Country Inn Motel in Melville on Nov. 2, 2022. (Brady Lang/CTV News)

RCMP confirmed in the release that one man was killed and another man sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting in the area of the Country Inn Motel in Melville.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The cancellation of the dangerous persons alert was due to police determining the attack was not “random in nature.”

“Initial investigation has determined that this incident is not believed to be random in nature,” RCMP said in its release.

“As such, there is not a heightened risk to the general public at this time.”

RCMP said it will notify the public if the situation changes.

Sask. RCMP forensic personnel were spotted at the scene in Melville on Nov. 2, 2022. (Brady Lang/CTV News)

An increased RCMP presence in Melville is planned as the investigation into the shooting develops.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from other specialized units and surrounding detachments, the release explained.

The suspect or suspects involved in the shooting have yet to located, RCMP said. No additional descriptive information is available at this time.

Residents are asked to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to police.

Any tips or information related to the incident should be reported, as well as reports of vehicle thefts.

RCMP notified the public at 2:25 p.m. that the area around Highway 10 and the access to 3rd Avenue in Melville will be closed for approximately one hour as investigators work in the area.

The area was reopened at 4:35 p.m., RCMP noted in a news release.

In a press conference early this afternoon, @RCMPSK now confirm the burnt out truck in Duff is connected to the incident



Still no updates on suspects descriptions



The truck is still smouldering, photo taken just a few minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/G8fot7PTql — Brady Lang (@BradyLangCTV) November 2, 2022

