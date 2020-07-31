REGINA -- Two men have been charged following a complaint of an assault and possible parental abduction in Unity on Tuesday evening.

In a release, RCMP said officers arrived at the residence and learned that three children had been taken by their father from their mother’s home. They reportedly left the area in a truck, with the father’s brother.

Following investigation, RCMP began the process of issuing an Amber Alert.

Police determined that the two suspect and the three children may be travelling near Maidstone, or south of Maidstone.

Officers found and stopped the truck along Highway #4 near the Matador Grid south of Kyle.

The father and his brother were arrested on scene. The children were found safe and sound shortly after, at a residence in Maidstone.

The two men are facing several charges, including break and enter, uttering threats, assaults, possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and abduction.

They were both remanded and are scheduled to appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on August 6, 2020, at 1:30 pm.