UNITY -- RCMP say three children allegedly abducted by their father from their mother's home in Unity have been located safe and sound after the Amber Alert process was initiated but not completed Tuesday night.

According to police, a call was received around 5 p.m. Tuesday about an assault and possible parental abduction.

Arriving on the scene in minutes, police learned the children had been taken by their father.

During the investigation it was found the incident qualified as an Amber Alert and the process was initiated.

The father was then located later Tuesday evening near Kyle, more than 200 kilometres away from Unity, but did not have the kids with him. They were found safe and sound at a home in Maidstone shortly after 10 p.m. according to an RCMP release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.