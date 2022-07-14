Federal government announces funding for projects, rail safety in southern Sask.

Federal Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, announced Ottawa’s funding plans to improve rail safety and efficiency in Regina and southern Saskatchewan at Intermobil terminal in Regina on Thursday.

The investment will include $18.3 million for four new projects under the National Trade Corridors Fund, a program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in transportation.

“Our government is investing in projects that will strengthen the efficiency of supply chains from the southern Saskatchewan trade area by improving capacity to support growth in volume of goods shipped to overseas markets, and eliminating bottlenecks between road and rail transportation,” Alghabra said in a news release.

The government will invest:

$1 million to develop a design to relocate railroad crossings in Regina.

$13.5 million for a railway grade stabilization project for work near Eston, Sask.

$1.6 million for a new pre-interchange yard for work near Assiniboia, Sask.

$2.2 million to build 12,000 feet of additional track to tackle congestion issues at the interchange between the Stewart Southern Railway and Canadian Pacific in Lajord, Sask.

This year’s federal budget provided $450 million over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support supply chain projects through the National Trade Corridors Fund.

More details to come…