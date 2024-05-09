Sask. players selected in this year's WHL draft

The Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft took place on Thursday, with seven of the 22 picks in the first round hailing from Saskatchewan.

Kayden Stroeder, centre, from Lanigan went fifth overall to the Edmonton Oil Kings

Calder Hamilton, defenceman, from Martensville was selected sixth overall by the Calgary Hitmen

Blake Chorney, centre, from Nipawin was taken 10th overall by the Vancouver Giants

Boston Tait, defenceman, from Estevan went 12th overall to the Wenatchee Wild

Chase Surkan, left wing, from Regina was selected 14th by the Brandon Wheat Kings

Dade Wotherspoon, left wing, from Martensville was the final Saskatchewan product to go in the first round after being selected 21st overall by the Prince George Cougars

Carter Moen, left wing, from Swift Current was selected by his hometown Swift Current Broncos with their only first round pick, 17th overall

Moen’s father, Travis, played in the NHL from 2003-16.

Saskatoon, Regina, and Moose Jaw all did not have first round selections.

Prince Albert took Brock Cripps, Victoria BC, second overall and Ben Harvey, Edmonton Alta., fourth overall.

Second Round

Aiden Wagner, defenceman, from Yorkton was selected by the Regina Pats with their first draft pick at 25th overall

Cash Arcand-Vandale, centre, from Saskatoon was taken 30th overall by the Red Deer Rebels

Sam Failer, centre/right wing, swift from Dundurn went 38th overall to the Regina Pats

Cooper Bratton, defenceman, who hails from Moosomin was taken 41st overall by the Prince George Cougars

Connor Howe, centre, from Prince Albert was taken by his hometown team the Prince Albert Raiders 31st overall

Howe is the brother of Regina Pats’ captain, Tanner Howe.

Third Round

Liam Mhyre, defenceman, from Nipawin was selected 49th overall by the Prince Albert Raiders

Kayson Anderson, defenceman, from Lumsden was taken 50th overall by the Edmonton Oil Kings

Trae Peterson, centre, from Yorkton was drafted 56th overall to the Tri-City Americans

Jake Hargrave, defenceman, from Lucky Lake was taken 57th overall by the Kelowna Rockets

Fourth Round

Jake Evans, centre/left wing, from Saskatoon was selected 84th overall by the Lethbridge Hurricanes

Ethan Young, defenceman, from Regina was taken by the Brandon Wheat Kings 85th overall

Fifth Round

Cooper Perrin, defenceman, from Saskatoon was drafted 99th overall by the Moose Jaw Warriors

Maxon Johnston, centre, from Esterhazy went 101st overall to Moose Jaw

Carson Park, centre, from Pilot Butte was selected 107th overall by the Brandon Wheat Kings

Kasey Gleim, right wing, from Chaplin went 108th overall to the Everett Silvertips

Tatem Fouquette, defenceman, from Prince Albert was taken 110th overall to the Prince George Cougars

Sixth Round

Seventh Round

Kaleb Page, goalie, from Whitewood was selected 139th overall by the Calgary Hitmen

Tyson Medernach, left wing, from Saskatoon was taken 145th overall by Wenatchee

Cade Mitchell, goalie, from Gull Lake was drafted 152nd overall by the Moose Jaw Warriors

Eighth Round

Brock MacDougall, centre, from Estevan was taken 159th overall by Seattle

Dawson Gamble, centre, from North Battleford went to Calgary 161st overall

Adam Muntain, goalie, from Regina was drafted 162nd overall by the Spokane Chiefs

Marek McIvor, defenceman, from Davidson was selected 163rd overall by the Kelowna Rockets

Hudson Sayers, defenceman, from Edam went 175th overall to Portland

Ninth Round

Jamie Kirwan, centre, from Gull Lake was taken 183rd overall by the Swift Current Broncos

Seth Gutenberg, goalie, from Saskatoon went 192nd overall to the Red Deer Rebels

Millar Anderson, centre, went to his hometown Saskatoon Blades 199th overall

10th Round

Matt Henkelman, defenceman, from Saskatoon was drafted 211th overall by Wenatchee

Joshua Skrypnyk, right wing, from Regina went 214th overall to Red Deer

Karter Hilbig, goalie, from Saskatoon was selected 217th overall by Moose Jaw

Rylee Belyk, defenceman, from Battleford was taken 221st overall by the Saskatoon Blades

11th Round

Nash Coquet, centre, from Saskatoon went 239th overall to the Moose Jaw Warriors

12th Round