Sask. players selected in this year's WHL draft

    The Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft took place on Thursday, with seven of the 22 picks in the first round hailing from Saskatchewan. 

    • Kayden Stroeder, centre, from Lanigan went fifth overall to the Edmonton Oil Kings
    • Calder Hamilton, defenceman, from Martensville was selected sixth overall by the Calgary Hitmen
    • Blake Chorney, centre, from Nipawin was taken 10th overall by the Vancouver Giants
    • Boston Tait, defenceman, from Estevan went 12th overall to the Wenatchee Wild
    • Chase Surkan, left wing, from Regina was selected 14th by the Brandon Wheat Kings
    • Dade Wotherspoon, left wing, from Martensville was the final Saskatchewan product to go in the first round after being selected 21st overall by the Prince George Cougars
    • Carter Moen, left wing, from Swift Current was selected by his hometown Swift Current Broncos with their only first round pick, 17th overall

    Moen’s father, Travis, played in the NHL from 2003-16.

    Saskatoon, Regina, and Moose Jaw all did not have first round selections.

    Prince Albert took Brock Cripps, Victoria BC, second overall and Ben Harvey, Edmonton Alta., fourth overall.

    Second Round

    • Aiden Wagner, defenceman, from Yorkton was selected by the Regina Pats with their first draft pick at 25th overall
    • Cash Arcand-Vandale, centre, from Saskatoon was taken 30th overall by the Red Deer Rebels
    • Sam Failer, centre/right wing, swift from Dundurn went 38th overall to the Regina Pats
    • Cooper Bratton, defenceman, who hails from Moosomin was taken 41st overall by the Prince George Cougars
    • Connor Howe, centre, from Prince Albert was taken by his hometown team the Prince Albert Raiders 31st overall

     Howe is the brother of Regina Pats’ captain, Tanner Howe.

    Third Round

    • Liam Mhyre, defenceman, from Nipawin was selected 49th overall by the Prince Albert Raiders
    • Kayson Anderson, defenceman, from Lumsden was taken 50th overall by the Edmonton Oil Kings
    • Trae Peterson, centre, from Yorkton was drafted 56th overall to the Tri-City Americans
    • Jake Hargrave, defenceman, from Lucky Lake was taken 57th overall by the Kelowna Rockets 

    Fourth Round

    • Jake Evans, centre/left wing, from Saskatoon was selected 84th overall by the Lethbridge Hurricanes
    • Ethan Young, defenceman, from Regina was taken by the Brandon Wheat Kings 85th overall

    Fifth Round

     Seventh Round

    • Kaleb Page, goalie, from Whitewood was selected 139th overall by the Calgary Hitmen
    • Tyson Medernach, left wing, from Saskatoon was taken 145th overall by Wenatchee
    • Cade Mitchell, goalie, from Gull Lake was drafted 152nd overall by the Moose Jaw Warriors

    Eighth Round 

    • Brock MacDougall, centre, from Estevan was taken 159th overall by Seattle
    • Dawson Gamble, centre, from North Battleford went to Calgary 161st overall
    • Adam Muntain, goalie, from Regina was drafted 162nd overall by the Spokane Chiefs
    • Marek McIvor, defenceman, from Davidson was selected 163rd overall by the Kelowna Rockets
    • Hudson Sayers, defenceman, from Edam went 175th overall to Portland

     Ninth Round 

    • Jamie Kirwan, centre, from Gull Lake was taken 183rd overall by the Swift Current Broncos
    • Seth Gutenberg, goalie, from Saskatoon went 192nd overall to the Red Deer Rebels
    • Millar Anderson, centre, went to his hometown Saskatoon Blades 199th overall

    10th Round 

    • Matt Henkelman, defenceman, from Saskatoon was drafted 211th overall by Wenatchee
    • Joshua Skrypnyk, right wing, from Regina went 214th overall to Red Deer
    • Karter Hilbig, goalie, from Saskatoon was selected 217th overall by Moose Jaw
    • Rylee Belyk, defenceman, from Battleford was taken 221st overall by the Saskatoon Blades

    11th Round

    • Nash Coquet, centre, from Saskatoon went 239th overall to the Moose Jaw Warriors

    12th Round 

    • Aiden Harman, defenceman, from Meadow Lake went 247th overall to Seattle 

