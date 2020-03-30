REGINA -- The provincial and federal governments have extended the deadline to apply, reinstate, cancel or make changes to crop insurance in Saskatchewan.

The new deadline is April 13.

"Canada is fortunate to have such dedicated, hard-working farmers who put high quality food on our tables daily,” Federal Agriculture Minster Marie-Claude Bibeau said in a news release. "By offering Saskatchewan producers this extension, we are giving them the flexibility they need to get their job done in challenging times like these.”

“It is critical for our government to continue to support Saskatchewan agriculture,” provincial Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “We understand the challenges producers faced over the last year including evolving situations like the COVID-19 pandemic that continue to add to these uncertainties.”

Farmers have two more weeks to finalize their contracts giving them more time to make decisions about their business.

Anyone looking for information on crop insurance can call 1-888-935-0000, email customer.service@scic.ca or visit www.scic.ca/cropconnect.