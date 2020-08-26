REGINA -- The federal government is sending additional funding for Saskatchewan schools as they prepare to release their return to class plans.

In a release Wednesday, the province said it is set to receive $74.9 million from the Government of Canada.

That funding comes in addition to $40 million in education funding announced by the province last week. Another $40 million is available through school division savings.

“As we work with our sector partners to ensure a safe return to school, we know that there will be increased costs associated with staffing, preparation and supplies,” Gordon Wyant, Saskatchewan's Education Minister, said. “With the federal government’s contribution, there is now up to $150 million available to our education sector for costs associated with a safe return to school.”

RETURN TO SCHOOL

The province said school divisions will post the details of their respective plans and communicate them to parents by the end of day Wednesday.

It said copies of specific school’s plans will be available through school division websites.

The plans are subject to change and can still be updated before students return to classrooms on September 8.

The province said more information about testing for the education sector, including reporting and notification, will be released Thursday.

MASKS

Saskatchewan schools have received their first shipment of masks and other PPE.

The Ministry of Education bought six million masks for school divisions earlier this summer. It said the first shipment of masks has been delivered to Saskatchewan’s 27 school divisions, along with full-face shields for staff.

The second shipment is expected to reach school divisions by the first week of school.