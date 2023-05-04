Final Grand Slam Curling event takes over Regina
The Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season is hosting its final event of the season, the KIOTI Tractor Champions Cup this week at the Co-operators Centre in Regina.
Regina’s Team Knapp, lead by skip Kelly Knapp, did not qualify but received a local invite.
“We got very lucky obviously to have this event land here because we didn’t qualify but we were fortunate enough to get a local invite because we had a really good season here,” he said.
Knapp has lost both his opening draws. On Tuesday, Knapp’s rink from the Highland Curling Club fell 7-2 to Brendan Bottcher. On Wednesday, Knapp fell 8-2 to Team Mouatt after five ends.
“Unfortunately, I didn’t really pull my weight out there today. The team played pretty good honestly just to be playing the World Champs out there in front of the home crowd. We did make a few shots out there and we could hear them cheering us on so it was really special,” Knapp said.
Knapp’s team represented Saskatchewan at the 2023 Brier where they finished with a 4-4 record. Now, the team is using both that experience and this event to gain some confidence on the ice.
“It’s huge. I’ve never curled past the start of February before, like to get past the tankard was incredible. You’re curling into March at the Brier then to get this type of opportunity is just super special, and just [to get to play] against the best teams in the world, right?,” Knapp exclaimed.
“We’re not playing bad by any means but you give them an inch and they take a yard, right? When you’re playing the Sask. tour, you can get away with a little bit, so it gets us talking, ‘We’re going to have to work on this next season.’”
Now that Team Knapp has had a taste of the Brier and the event is coming to Regina in 2024, he knows the team gaining any experience will help them hopefully earn a berth on home soil in less than a year.
“To be able to play in front of the Saskatchewan crowd and Regina would just be amazing. We’re going to be working even harder next year. We’ve tasted it now and we know that if we put in more work, that we can do better. We don’t just want to go and participate in the Brier, we want to get better and make a playoff run,” Knapp said.
The KIOITI Tractor Champions Cup is the sixth and final event of the season. It features 12 men’s and women’s teams who have won tour titles to qualify. The top six teams overall will qualify for Saturday’s quarterfinals. The top two will receive a bye to the semifinals.
The finals are scheduled for Sunday at the Co-operators Centre.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
'Paper can't be a solution to plastic waste': Canadian environmentalists warn about the rise in single-use paper products
The prohibition of single-use plastic products is crucial to Canada's plan of achieving zero plastic waste by 2030, but with the ban, environmentalists are growing increasingly concerned about the amount of paper packaging being used in its place.
This May the Fourth, Carrie Fisher gets Walk of Fame star
Carrie Fisher is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a May the Fourth tribute to one of the "Star Wars" franchise's most beloved figures.
Senators aim to pass grocery rebate, health transfer Bill C-46 by May 12
For those wondering when they may be receiving their so-called 'grocery rebate' payments from the federal government, a plan has been proposed in the Senate that would see the bill implementing the benefit pass by May 12.
Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen to carry Canada's flag at crowning of King Charles in London
Before Astronaut Jeremy Hansen gets a chance to wear Canada's colours on a flight around the moon next year, he is set to carry the Canadian flag at the coronation of the country's new King.
'Not my king': U.K. republicans want coronation to be the last
Republican activists have long struggled to build momentum to dislodge Britain's 1,000-year-old monarchy. But they see the coronation as a moment of opportunity.
Proposed Canadian grocery code lays out process to resolve disputes, impose sanctions
Efforts to craft a Canadian grocery code of conduct have reached a major milestone with a proposed final version that includes a process to resolve disputes and impose sanctions on systemic violators of the code.
Trudeau Foundation not used for foreign interference, PM's brother tells MPs
Testifying before a House committee Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Alexandre 'Sacha' Trudeau insisted there has been 'no foreign interference, no possibility of interference, no intention or means of interference at or through the Trudeau Foundation.'
Saskatoon
-
4 overwhelmed Sask. hospitals refused critically ill patients at the same time, opposition says
A leaked Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) dashboard indicates that four of the province's hospitals were 'on-bypass' at the same time on April 25, according to the Sask. NDP.
-
'Blood was visible': Parents demand action on safety concerns at Sask. school after violent assault
Some parents are voicing safety concerns about Meath Park School, alleging a number of serious incidents including a violent assault in mid-March have not been adequately addressed.
-
Saskatoon mayor keeps his distance from homeless shelter clash
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark isn't putting himself in the middle of a controversy over the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre and a letter from one of his colleagues on council.
Winnipeg
-
Police discover body, meth lab inside Linden Woods home
Winnipeg police found a man's body and a meth lab inside a Linden Woods home Tuesday afternoon.
-
RCMP search for woman taken against her will, reportedly forced into vehicle
A missing woman who was taken against her will and believed to have been forced into a vehicle may now be in Winnipeg, according to RCMP.
-
'We can't afford it': High gas prices keeping RV owners parked
High gas prices throughout the province is keeping RV owners parked, forcing them to put the brakes on their vacation plans.
Calgary
-
Prescribed burn near Banff out of control: Parks Canada
A prescribed burn by Parks Canada near the town of Banff soon got out of control, creating some tense moments Wednesday night.
-
Successful smears: Will mudslinging be effective in Alberta's election?
It's only the third official day of campaigning, but it's already easy to spot a growing trend ahead of Alberta's provincial election: negativity.
-
Calgary police to host bootcamp for women interested in joining CPS
For the first time the Calgary Police Service is offering a bootcamp session just for women interested in joining CPS, with a two-day physical skills test course and mentorship session.
Edmonton
-
Golden Knights beat Oilers 6-4 despite Draisaitl's 4 goals
Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, including one that put Vegas ahead for good, and the Golden Knights overcame Leon Draisaitl's four goals to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of the second-round series on Wednesday night.
-
Wildfires near Ponoka and Drayton Valley, Alta. force more evacuations
Alberta's busy wildfire week continued Wednesday evening when some rural residents near the towns of Ponoka and Drayton Valley were forced out of their homes.
-
'Very concerning': Residents in northwest Edmonton taking precautions after police warn of attacker
Residents in the Cumberland neighbourhood in northwest Edmonton are asked to be on alert for a man who has attacked several women and sexually assaulted some of them.
Toronto
-
8-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington school
An eight-year-old girl has died after a hit-and-run outside a school in Burlington.
-
New details emerge on Kenneth Law, GTA man accused of selling sodium nitrite for suicide
As new details surface in the investigation into Kenneth Law, representatives for the family of a 17-year-old boy who died last year after ingesting a chemical allegedly sold by the Ontario man are speaking out after his death, calling on online retailers to pull the compound from digital shelves.
-
Toronto actor waits 2 weeks for dead raccoon to be removed by city crews amid delays
A well known Toronto actor has been documenting her weeks-long wait for the city to remove a dead raccoon from her neighbourhood, drawing attention to ongoing municipal delays that have resulted in a pause in some municipal cadaver removal services.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa set to unveil new plan to reduce residential waste at the curb
Sources tell CTV News Ottawa one of the options in the new Curbside Waste Diversion Policy will be a bag tag system, requiring residents to pay extra for additional garbage bags left at the curb.
-
Ottawa River expected to peak by Friday as water floods streets and properties in Ottawa-Gatineau
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to peak in the national capital region on Thursday or Friday following five days of rainfall, but it will be next week before the water begins to recede.
-
Latest CRA offer to striking workers 'slap in the face:' union
Union leaders representing 35,000 striking Canada Revenue Agency employees say the government's latest offer falls short of a deal reached on Monday with 120,000 other public servants.
Vancouver
-
'It's what we're supposed to do': man helps rescue pilot after Langley plane crash
Kirk Wood just happened to be driving home from a doctor's appointment Tuesday afternoon, moments before a plane came crashing down at the Langley Regional Airport.
-
A half-drawn dog, disappearing flowers: A Vancouver artist captures life in motion on Granville Island
A man who sketches on Granville Island takes the unpredictability of his subjects in stride, and creates art that tells a story.
-
Man missing after night out in downtown Vancouver
The family of a Langley man who went missing on a night out with friends in downtown Vancouver is pleading for public help in locating him.
Montreal
-
Bodies of 2 missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooding found in Charlevoix
The bodies of two Quebec firefighters who were swept away Monday during flooding have been found. The two missing volunteer firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Regis Lavoie, who is in his 50s.
-
57-year-old man known to police shot in Montreal apartment
A 57-year-old man with a criminal record was taken to hospital after being hit by at least one gunshot during an argument early Thursday night in a Montreal east-end apartment. Montreal police (SPVM) reported late in the night that the injured individual would be safe. However, no suspect has been arrested by the authorities.
-
Quebec deputy premier played word games during questioning 'for the love of the French language'
Quebec Deputy Premier and Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault is apologizing for playing a game during her department's supply review. She said she was inserting unique words into answers 'for the love of the French language.'
Vancouver Island
-
Construction of a new school in the Cowichan Valley building relationships
Construction is currently underway on a new secondary school in the Cowichan Valley. It is scheduled to open its doors to students in September of 2024.
-
B.C. invests $2.5 million in new biomedical research facility
The British Columbia government is providing Vancouver Island Life Sciences (VILS) with $2.5 million to create a new facility that supports Greater Victoria companies with access to a low-cost, specialized lab space.
-
Vancouver Island homeowners say renter used house to sell dogs, caused $30K damage
Comox Valley landlords are searching for a former renter – along with some answers. The homeowners say when their tenant moved out they found their property had been trashed, and even used to house and sell dozens of large dogs.
Atlantic
-
Review called to examine chaotic 2021 clearing of Halifax tent encampment
Halifax Board of Police Commissioners chair Becky Kent announced they will strike up a civilian review to investigate the chaotic clearing of a Halifax tent encampment on Spring Garden Road on Aug. 18, 2021.
-
Close call: Warning signs wanted for windy section of Cabot Trail
Somehow, the driver of an 18-wheeler on the Cabot Trail walked away with only minor injuries after the legendary les suêtes winds near Cheticamp, N.S., knocked the big rig off the road.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspicious package burned hands of two CRA workers, Sudbury police say
Two suspicious packages have been removed from the Canada Revenue Agency building in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury couple turns former school into housing for seniors
A couple from Greater Sudbury has transformed a former elementary school into a rental for seniors looking to downsize.
-
Elliot Lake suspect again charged with harassing his neighbour
For the fourth time in four months, a 66-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with harassing his neighbour.
Kitchener
-
Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to move
The Region of Waterloo’s new tiny home hybrid shelter is now open, but what does it mean for encampments dotted across the region?
-
Doug Ford in Cambridge Thursday
The premier of Ontario will be stopping by the tri-cities Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers
The public-sector union representing Canada Revenue Agency employees has struck a tentative deal with the federal government, ending a strike of 35,000 workers just after the tax season wrapped up.