Fire at Centre Pointe Plaza high-rise results in 'significant damage'

    Downtown Regina was host to quite the spectacle as flames spewed from the 11th storey of the Centre Pointe Plaza on Tuesday.

    Regina fire crews responded to the blaze at 5:39 p.m. on the 2100 block of Broad Street. Fire crews entered the burning suite and contained the flames quickly.

    Significant damage to the suite was reported. Damages extended into other suites surrounding the scene, the fire service reported.

    In a post to X at 10:35 p.m., Regina Fire said it was working on allowing residents back into the building.

    No injuries were reported as a result of the fire – with the service adding that the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

    Tuesday's fire is not the first time in recent memory the building has been affected by flames. In late June, fire crews were forced to respond after two vehicles were spotted burning in the building's parkade.

    No injuries were reported in that incident.

