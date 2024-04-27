First annual 'Crocus Walk' takes place in Regina

The first annual Crocus Walk took place on Friday afternoon along Wascana Creek near the Callie Curling Club.

The land used to be a golf course but is now home to many native and non-native species of plants, animals, insects, and birds.

About 100 people attended to hunt for the Prairie Crocus, a beautiful spring flower that grows wild on the 68 acre site.

The event was organized by Nature Regina and other environmental groups. They say more native flowers will bloom as summer approaches, and that 213 different species have been identified on the site.

“People get excited, prairie people love the crocus,” Trevor Herriot with Nature Regina said.

The first annual 'Crocus Walk' took place in Regina on Friday. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

“We want to get outside and look at things like the prairie crocus. And there happens to be some that were just discovered here in Regina a couple of years ago.”

The area, located just east of the Callie Curling Club, is open to the public year round. Nature Regina calls the land an “environmental gem in the city.”