First Nations University of Canada hosts conferences celebrating journalism

The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) was the host to back-to-back conferences recognizing Indigenous journalism as well as prestigious award winners within the profession.

On May 7, current and former journalists gathered at FNUniv for the Indigenous Peoples, Media, and Democracy Conference.

Presenters with decades of experience spoke, giving journalism students from the institution an opportunity to learn firsthand information.

“Just hearing these people and their stories is something so awesome. Being able to connect and hear and see how far they have come,” Randy Larocque, an Indigenous Communication Arts (INCA) student, said.

To finish the day, a special talk was conducted by Connie Walker, a Pulitzer-prize winning journalist.

Walker talked about her podcast series, as well as her work covering the Indian residential school system.

On May 8, FNUniv was host to Michener Days, an event celebrating the winners of the Michener Award.

It was the first time in over a decade the event was held outside of Quebec or Ontario.

Four past winners spoke about their wins, their strategies when covering serious issues, as well as how they approach Indigenous stories.

The First Nations University of Canada hosted conferences recognizing Indigenous journalism. (Mick Favel / CTV News) As the conference came to a close, many participants left feeling positive about future possibilities for Indigenous journalism.

“We have an opportunity today that we never had in the past. To be participants in that story telling in one way or another,”Meralda Fiddler-Potter, an assistant professor of INCA, said.

Organizers said the conferences coupled together was a first of its kind in Regina, and similar events will likely happen in the future.