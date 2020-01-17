REGINA -- Five people have died from flu-related illnesses in Saskatchewan since September 2019, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

There’s been 755 confirmed cases and nine people have been admitted to ICU.

It is comparable to last flu season, where at this time last year there had been seven flu-related deaths and 14 ICU admissions.

What is different for the 2019-20 season, is the high number of outbreaks of flu in long-term care facilities.

Last year there had been 17 outbreaks by Jan. 12, 2019 but already 30 outbreaks have happened at facilities as of Jan. 17, 2020.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will provide an update Friday afternoon.