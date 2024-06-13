Five-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in north Regina
A five-year-old child was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in north Regina.
According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to Davin Crescent around 3:45 p.m.
The child who had been moved indoors was taken to hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, the release said.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and it is not known at this time if any charges will be laid.
Regina police did not confirm if the victim was a student in the area. However, the scene of the collision is located near Dr. L.M. Hanna Elementary School.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion Can you really reduce your monthly expenses by negotiating?
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Tornado warning issued for Timmins region, more than 80 weather alerts across Ontario, Quebec
A tornado warning has been issued describing a 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation' in the Ontario region of Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls. Tornados and severe thunderstorms are also possible in highly populated areas across the province, as well as Quebec.
Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for front-line safety, security workers
The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of front-line workers.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Canada's last Stanley Cup win: How the Montreal Canadiens scored decades of memories
Montreal Canadiens fans have a few words of advice for those in Edmonton now dreaming of lining a parade route and watching their Oilers hoist the Stanley Cup: enjoy the ride.
'A wall of white': Southern Manitoba hit with possible tornadoes, toonie-sized hail
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
Panthers' Barkov to play in Game 3 while Oilers still have lineup questions
Aleksander Barkov is good to go for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers, meanwhile, have a couple of injury question marks heading into the crucial tilt at Rogers Place
Quebec town's bylaw requires kids to collect signatures to play in the street
School is almost out, summer heat is setting in and the children of a small Quebec town southwest of Montreal will soon be able to spend their days shooting hoops in the street -- if they have filed the necessary paperwork.
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
WATCH 'It's crazy': Mayflies swarm Ohio town, spur massive cleanup
Residents of an Ohio town had an unusual spring cleaning task to do: remove swarms of dead mayflies.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
-
'How that can take 26 years to manufacture': Sask. man shocked after Toyota parts delivery dated 2050
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
-
The Saskatoon driver charged in a fatal crash this week was granted bail
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Carberry crash investigation submitted to Crown by RCMP as first anniversary approaches
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
'A wall of white': Southern Manitoba hit with possible tornadoes, toonie-sized hail
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
Interlake First Nations welcomes federal assessment that flood project would cause ‘adverse environmental impacts’
A partnership of Manitoba tribal councils is welcoming a federal assessment that a flood protection infrastructure project proposed in the Interlake will likely cause ‘significant adverse environmental effects to the area.’
Edmonton
-
Panthers' Barkov to play in Game 3 while Oilers still have lineup questions
Aleksander Barkov is good to go for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers, meanwhile, have a couple of injury question marks heading into the crucial tilt at Rogers Place
-
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
-
Parkland County firefighter charged with child sexual exploitation crimes
A firefighter in Parkland County west of Edmonton is accused of sharing child sexual abuse material over the app Snapchat.
Calgary
-
'A most horrible death': Dogs in fatal attack on elderly woman order euthanized
A Calgary judge has ordered two dogs be destroyed for their part in the "most horrible death" of an elderly woman two years ago.
-
Police seek public assistance in identifying suspect in hate-motivated incident outside Central Library
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to identify a woman who’s a suspect in a hate-motivated incident that took place outside the Central Library in late April.
-
Blood Tribe to develop family preservation code legislation
The Blood Tribe is announcing the development of its family preservation code legislation, effectively giving the First Nation authority to govern their own children and family services.
Lethbridge
-
Blood Tribe to develop family preservation code legislation
The Blood Tribe is announcing the development of its family preservation code legislation, effectively giving the First Nation authority to govern their own children and family services.
-
New Lethbridge website helps connect volunteers with sports organizations
A new website is helping connect volunteers with sport organizations in need of coaches and volunteers.
-
Wildfire risk rising in southern Alberta
Alberta and most of the country have had relatively few fires to start the fire season, thanks to cooler temperatures and moisture. But higher temperatures and high winds have many concerned more wildfires are on the way.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'All the conditions are aligned:' Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto. Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, warning of wind gusts with speeds of up to 110 km/h.
-
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
-
Tories appeal to Jewish community ahead of byelection, allege 'betrayal' by Trudeau
The federal Conservatives are asking the Jewish community in a Toronto riding to send Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a message about his "betrayal" by voting for the Tory candidate in an upcoming byelection.
Ottawa
-
Tornado watch issued for Ottawa Valley, parts of Quebec
A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide on Woodroffe Avenue
Ottawa police say a person's death in west Ottawa has been deemed a homicide.
-
Parents and staff fight to stop merger of Glebe childcare centre
Parents and staff in the Glebe are fighting to save their community-based childcare centre from a potential merger as it faces financial difficulties.
Montreal
-
Quebec town's bylaw requires kids to collect signatures to play in the street
School is almost out, summer heat is setting in and the children of a small Quebec town southwest of Montreal will soon be able to spend their days shooting hoops in the street -- if they have filed the necessary paperwork.
-
Large homeless encampment near Longueuil elementary school draws concern
Parents and officials from a Longueuil elementary school are raising concerns about a large homeless encampment down the street from the school's playground.
-
Five more arrests, including main suspect, in fraud, data theft at Desjardins
Quebec provincial police have arrested five people in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud and the theft of data belonging to almost 10 million clients of the co-operative financial group Desjardins.
Vancouver
-
Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
-
2 stray dogs that 'appear frightening' lead to closure of Metro Vancouver trails
Select trails in a Metro Vancouver park are temporarily closed as a team tries to capture two stray dogs.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
-
Uber calls B.C. gig-worker wages, job protections 'unreasonable'
Ride-hailing company Uber is slamming the British Columbia government's decision to impose minimum wages and basic labour protections for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Kelowna
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
-
Targeted shooting in Penticton, B.C., under investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
London
-
'Most Canadian' guitar making stops in midwestern Ontario
The sweet sounds of ‘Canada's guitar’ echo through the gymnasium at F.E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham.
-
Thursday morning basement fire in London
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a basement fire in north London Thursday morning.
-
Nearly 500 volunteers take part in United Way's 23rd Annual Day of Caring
Nearly 500 volunteers from across the region came together Thursday for United Way’s Annual Day of Caring, an event that benefits the entire community.
Kitchener
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
CTV News Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte to receive RNAO media award
The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) has announced the recipients of this year’s Media Awards competition and CTV Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte is one of the winners.
-
Another FunGuyz raid in Cambridge, police lay trafficking charges
Once again, police have raided the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tornado warning issued for Timmins region, more than 80 weather alerts across Ontario, Quebec
A tornado warning has been issued describing a 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation' in the Ontario region of Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls. Tornados and severe thunderstorms are also possible in highly populated areas across the province, as well as Quebec.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Timmins area under tornado warning
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the Timmins area Thursday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm approaches.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth man charged with first-degree murder in connection with North Preston shooting: N.S. RCMP
A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
-
'The future is so bright': Research empowering cells to attack cancer shows promise
A new-to-the Maritimes cancer treatment using CAR T-Cell immunotherapy is showing promising results.
-
Track conditions to make VIA Rail’s Halifax to Montreal journey even longer
VIA Rail says the schedule for its route between Halifax and Montreal is about to become longer due to track conditions and speed limitations in New Brunswick.
N.L.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.