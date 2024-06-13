REGINA
Regina

    • Five-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in north Regina

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A five-year-old child was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in north Regina.

    According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to Davin Crescent around 3:45 p.m.

    The child who had been moved indoors was taken to hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, the release said.

    Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and it is not known at this time if any charges will be laid.

    Regina police did not confirm if the victim was a student in the area. However, the scene of the collision is located near Dr. L.M. Hanna Elementary School.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

