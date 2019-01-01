

Michaela Solomon , CTV Regina





It’s official. The 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic will take place in the Queen City.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made the initial announcement during the second intermission of Tuesday’s Winter Classic in South Bend, Ind.

“Hockey is part of Saskatchewan’s DNA, and we are excited to host the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. This event provides a unique opportunity to showcase our province to a national and international audience, and will promote Saskatchewan as a major event-hosting destination,” Premier Scott Moe said in a press release.

According to Evraz Place, the NHL event is expected to return up to $15 million to the local economy through visitor spending.

A formal announcement will take place at Mosaic Stadium, home of the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. The game is slated to take place at Mosaic Stadium, where the Calgary Flames will take on the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 26.

“I had such a great time (in 2011) and I'm sure we will again. Playing another Canadian team in a city like Regina in Mosaic Stadium will be a great atmosphere, I am really looking forward to it,” Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano said in a statement from the team.

An outdoor WHL game was scheduled to happen last February between the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors, but was moved indoors due to weather and slow ticket sales.

The C.E.O. of Evraz Place said he doesn't have the same concerns for the Heritage Classic.

“We talked often with the NHL about what teams could be here, and ultimately this was their decision,” Tim Reid. president and C.E.O. of Evraz Place said. “I think having two playoff contender teams coming to our province next year is going to be a great draw.”

Regina’s outdoor game will be the fifth Canadian Heritage Classic, following previous events in Edmonton (2003), Calgary (2011), Vancouver (2014) and Winnipeg (2016).

Tickets will be on sale at a later date.