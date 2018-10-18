

CTV Regina





Flu shots will be available again starting Monday in Saskatchewan.

Residents can get their free flu shot at public health clinics, pharmacies and some doctor’s offices.

It’s recommended seniors, along with people with chronic health conditions, children under five and pregnant women, get the shot. Any Saskatchewan resident over six months old is eligible.

“Don’t wait too long and try to get it over the next couple of weeks,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan Chief Medical Officer. “It really reduces your risk of getting influenza which can be much worse than the common cold.”

The vaccine used for the flu shot protects against four different flu virus strains most commonly found during flu season.