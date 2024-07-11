FNUniv annual feast honours children of residential schools

The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) held their fourth annual feast and pipe ceremony on Thursday in honour of the children who did not return from residential schools.

Members of the institution, as well as various people from Regina communities and organizations, gathered in the FNUniv atrium for a traditional meal and speeches.

FNUniv’s president Jackie Ottmann said the ceremonial event is a time to remember those who have passed on, as well as a moment for nourishment and healing.

“It’s an important reminder for our community, our value systems, our responsibility for nurturing and educating our children in good ways,” she said.

Michael Starr, the Chief of Starblanket Cree Nation was in attendance. He said FNUniv is a positive meetup location for people from all walks of life, especially the youth.

“It brings all people together in a good way. They have a daycare here and it’s beautiful to see the little ones eating with us. A long time ago that didn’t happen,” he said.

Faye Cote attended all four of the feasts. She has been directly impacted by the residential school system.

Her father attended St. Phillips Indian Residential School and made the choice not to share his traditional language due to the fear of his children being punished.

Cote hopes the true history of residential schools continues to be explored and told.

“A lot of children did not come home and it was never written down or told. I’m glad all these residential schools are looking into the records to see what happened to these children,” she said.

The event marks the final year of FNUniv’s four-year commitment to hosting the honouring.

Ottmann said there are no plans yet set for next year, but FNUniv will continue to honour those impacted by the residential school system.

“Reconciliation needs to be continuous. It’s not a one day event, it’s not a series of events, it has to focus [on] ongoing relationship,” she said.