Former NHL enforcer Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMP
Dave ‘Tiger’ Williams, the former NHL enforcer, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
On April 10, at around 2:54 p.m. Swift Current Rural RCMP received a report of an assault and uttering threats towards an adult man at the Resort Village of Beaver Flat.
“Swift Current Rural RCMP responded immediately. The male victim did not sustain any physical injury and did not require medical assistance,” a statement from Saskatchewan RCMP read.
After an investigation, police arrested 69-year-old David J. Williams of Calgary, Alta.
He was taken into custody without incident, Sask. RCMP said.
Williams faces two charges following the incident including uttering a threat to cause death and assault.
The accused was released on an undertaking and was scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges in Swift Current provincial court on May 10.
Williams was not present at court and was represented by his lawyer over telephone on Wednesday.
The Crown presented alternative solutions to the charges and the defence said they would review those changes with their client.
Court was adjourned until May. 24.
Originally from Weyburn, Williams played in the National Hockey League (NHL) for 14 seasons from 1974 to 1988.
In that time, he represented six different teams including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and the Los Angeles Kings.
During his tenure with the league, Williams played in 962 games and racked up 241 goals and 272 assists for a total of 513 points.
Williams holds the league record for career penalty minutes, with 3,971 over his 14 years in the NHL.
In 2018, Williams was charged following an alleged incident of sexual assault in December of 2017 on a Team Canada flight to Greece to visit military personnel in Europe.
According to a CTV News report at the time, the alleged victim was a military flight attendant who alleged Williams touched her bottom through her clothing and invited her to sit in his lap.
The Department of National Defence suspended Team Canada morale tours and conducted a review into the tours following the incident.
According to several reports in 2019, the charges against Williams were dropped after he apologized for the incident.
