REGINA -- Former Regina Pats captain Adam Brooks made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Brooks spent four seasons with the Pats before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL draft by the Leafs. He has been playing for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies for the past three seasons, but was called up and activated for the team’s game against the New York Rangers.

Brooks’ family was in attendance for his NHL debut in Toronto.

“Cool to get this opportunity to play here Saturday night. My parents were here, it was a great opportunity and obviously a day I’ll always remember,” said Brooks.

The Winnipeg born forward totaled 119 goals and 335 points in his five years in the Queen City. He was the Pats captain for the 2016-17 season.