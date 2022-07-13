Former Regina mayor honoured with renaming of City Square Plaza

Former Regina mayor, Pat Fiacco, was recognized on Wednesday by the renaming of City Square Plaza in his honour.

Fiacco, who was mayor from 2000 until 2012, was present for the unveiling of a sign with his name on it.

The biggest project initiated during his term in office was construction of Mosaic Stadium. However, his most important contribution was instilling a sense of civic pride among Regina residents through his I Love Regina campaign.

“The I Love Regina campaign, really getting people to really start thinking more positively about our community because we do have a beautiful community, I mean just look at today. It’s remarkable. We just need more people talking about it and that’s what we did,” he said.

Several past and present members of city council attended the ceremony honouring Pat Fiacco including former mayors Larry Schneider and Michael Fougere.

“Pat has been a leader of our community for so many years and this recognition really sets the tone for his legacy,” Fougere said.

Fiacco ended the program on Wednesday with his signature line.

“I love Regina,” he said. “Thank you.”

Pat Fiacco is proud to come from a family that immigrated to Regina. He hopes that when people walk down the plaza, they don’t think of him but rather of all the immigrant families and Indigenous people who have contributed to the community.