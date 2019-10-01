REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added running back Atlee Simon to their practice roster.

He spent five years with the Regina Rams and is the school's all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and touchdowns scored. He was originally drafted by the Calgary Stampeders in 2018.

Atlee joins a growing number of Rams alumni, including Mitchell Picton, Jorgen Hus, Jon Ryan and Brendon LaBatte.

The Riders also added offensive lineman Devon Johnson and defensive lineman Sterling Shippy to their practice roster.